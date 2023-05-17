《R2Beat：音速觉醒》5月17日维护延时开服公告

亲爱的《R2Beat:音速觉醒》玩家：
原定于5月17日 16:00点开服的例行维护，由于部分功能调试问题需要延长开服时间，预计开服时间为 18:00点，还请大家密切留意最新公告讯息，也非常感谢大家对《R2Beat：音速觉醒》的关注与支持，很抱歉造成不便，我们会尽快修复，并发送补偿道具金钥匙*1。
