 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ring of Pain update for 17 May 2023

Beta update 1.5.04b

Share · View all patches · Build 11251136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We weren't sure if / when we'd be making more content but here we are!

A new Beta build has arrived

We're pleased to present you with more placeholder art glory as none of these items have images yet, but we'd love your feedback and please report any bugs by clicking on the bug icon in the top right of the pause menu.

Once tested and finalised we'll be releasing this content to all platforms in a new update inspired by community suggestions in our Discord events.

Features

  • Added new items
  • Added new achievements

Improvements

  • Added Multiclass as an item set filter in the Collection

Other

  • Updated splash screen to have frog in Twice Different logo
  • Updated our Discord link
To access the Beta:
  • Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
  • Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11251136
Ring of Pain Content Depot 998741
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link