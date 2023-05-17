Beta update 1.5.04b

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We weren't sure if / when we'd be making more content but here we are!

A new Beta build has arrived

We're pleased to present you with more placeholder art glory as none of these items have images yet, but we'd love your feedback and please report any bugs by clicking on the bug icon in the top right of the pause menu.

Once tested and finalised we'll be releasing this content to all platforms in a new update inspired by community suggestions in our Discord events.

Features

Added new items

Added new achievements

Improvements

Added Multiclass as an item set filter in the Collection

Other

Updated splash screen to have frog in Twice Different logo

Updated our Discord link

To access the Beta: