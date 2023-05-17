Beta update 1.5.04b

We weren't sure if / when we'd be making more content but here we are!
A new Beta build has arrived
We're pleased to present you with more placeholder art glory as none of these items have images yet, but we'd love your feedback and please report any bugs by clicking on the bug icon in the top right of the pause menu.
Once tested and finalised we'll be releasing this content to all platforms in a new update inspired by community suggestions in our Discord events.
Features
- Added new items
- Added new achievements
Improvements
- Added Multiclass as an item set filter in the Collection
Other
- Updated splash screen to have frog in Twice Different logo
- Updated our Discord link
To access the Beta:
- Right click Ring of Pain in your Steam library, select Properties.
- Select the BETAS tab and choose the Beta you want to install.
Changed depots in beta branch