Balanced set shot difficulty
Improved handball direction while tackled
Improved arms not held in tackle handball responsiveness
Improved Mark and Spoil control responsiveness
Improved Online Stability
AFL 23 update for 17 May 2023
Update Notes: 17th May
Balanced set shot difficulty
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update