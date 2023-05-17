 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AFL 23 update for 17 May 2023

Update Notes: 17th May

Share · View all patches · Build 11251124 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balanced set shot difficulty
Improved handball direction while tackled
Improved arms not held in tackle handball responsiveness
Improved Mark and Spoil control responsiveness
Improved Online Stability

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337631 Depot 2337631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link