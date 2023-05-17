 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystarise update for 17 May 2023

Ver.0.1.9 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11251010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Ver.0.1.9 has been delivered.
Includes the following fixes:

・Fixed the problem that some resolutions were not supported
・Other minor bug fixes

Please get the latest version when playing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1748751 Depot 1748751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link