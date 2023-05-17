Version 1.0.2 -bug fix update



Dear gentlemen, thank you sincerely for your support and encouragement.

Since the official release of the game, we have received many valuable suggestions and feedback, and there are also some bugs that affect the game experience.

Here, we express our sincere apology.

After hard work, our team has quickly launched a repair work and launched a version 1.0.2.

This update mainly solves the following problems:

Correct the confusion in the function of the archive and read the page

Solve the problem that may occur during the puzzle process, so that players can smoothly perform puzzles or use the prompt function

Multiple words correction of typical Chinese versions of simplified Chinese

Some errors in the conversation content

Thank you again for your support and understanding. We will continue to work hard to bring you a better gaming experience.