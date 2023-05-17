Cue Club 2 Update 17.05.23

Hi everyone,
In today's update we've brought together a range of new features, improvements and fixes to Cue Club 2. Once again, many thanks for the continued feedback. Full patch notes are listed below:
PHYSICS
-
Added 'Spin Induced Throw' effect. SIT changes the angle of the object ball after contact with the cue ball. Applying left spin to the cue ball will throw the object ball to the right, and vice-versa. Using low to medium power works best. Secondary aim lines will also show the effect of SIT. It is not applied to old saved shots and replays, but new and resumed games now include the feature.
-
In 'Slam' mode, the grabbed ball will now gradually come to a stop if the mouse is not moving.
ACHIEVEMENTS / STATISTICS
- Added statistics for snooker breaks and speed pool times. See 'Achievements > Snooker Breaks > Statistics' and 'Achievements > Speed Pool Times > Statistics'. For snooker, there is a running total of number of half-century (50+), century (100+) and maximum (147) breaks made by players 1-2. For speed pool, there are totals for times under 3 minutes, 2 minutes 30, and 2 minutes for player 1. Initial snooker break and speed pool data is drawn from the leaderboards.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Fixed a desync issue during snooker matches when using 'Claim a Win' button from the 'Information' menu. This option appears if player is on the final black and is ahead on points with opponent needing snookers.
-
Increased error checking on game packets sent to and from server for improved connectivity.
CONTROLS
-
Fixed issue where is was possible to accidentally control the pivot point for camera rotation using 3/F3 keys when an AI or MP opponent was setting up a shot.
-
Fixed issue where it was possible to interrupt an AI player by pressing ESC key or LMB after making a foul, when the AI was attempting to close the foul notification screen.
KILLER POOL
-
When playing a Quick Match game with 3 or 4 players and more than one AI opponent, the randomly selected AIs are now chosen from all available characters and not exclusively picked from the same bar venue as the selected AI.
-
Fixed issue in Quick Match with 3 or 4 players where only the selected AI opponent was playing at the chosen difficulty level. All AIs now play at the same difficulty level during the match.
-
Fixed issue where it was not possible for player 1 to save the choice of cue after making changes from the in-game menu. This occurred in Quick Match games of Killer pool with 3 or 4 players, where player 1 was not first in the list of players after names were shuffled.
REPLAYS
- Changing 2D/3D camera view in replay menus using the button provided now enables the 'Save Shot and Settings' and 'Reload Settings' options.
MISCELLANEOUS
-
Fixed issue where language icon in the main menu would appear after the same language was selected twice.
-
Fixed issue where using ALT+F4 to exit game would prevent the language icon appearing on restart, if language was recently changed.
-
Fixed issue with 'Resume Previous Game' button where sometimes the saved game would not load correctly.
-
Fixed issue where text occasionally overlapped edges of the in-game menu.
-
Various tweaks to localised text.
