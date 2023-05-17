 Skip to content

Wizard War VR update for 17 May 2023

Update Notes for 23.05.17

1.We have fixed a bug that prevented mini-games from being played properly in the Practice Range. 2.We have made improvements to smoothen the player's movement.

