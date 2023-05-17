Update 05.17.2023

- We have added new cards:
- Atagul, Fire Elemental, Air Elemental, Dark Elemental, Water Elemental, Concentration of Elements, Royal Hounds.
- A new game event "Supplies" has been added.
- Players need to supply and develop their castle using specific resources. As a reward, they receive pieces of the new card — Dark Elemental.
- A new Mysterious Island has been added.
- For defeating quest enemies on the Mysterious Island, players get rewards: resources and pieces of the new card — Concentration of Elements.
- The Fountain of Luck now produces pieces of the new card Atagul once every 24 hours.
- The Light Elemental card has been renamed and now is a new card — Spark of Light.
- Three new top charts (Top 3, Top 7, and Top 13) have been added to the Tournament of Mages, therefore we have revised the amount of resources given as rewards for other positions.
- The cost of resource exchange has been reduced on 6-10 levels of Elemental Stone Market and Magic Transmogrifier.
- We have updated the skin for the Blademaster Naga card and added a premium skin.
- In the Tournament for Resources, the reward "Titan’s Blood x5" has been changed to "Random Spell x2" for players ranking 901-1000.
- The "Go" button in daily tasks is now always active and takes you to the stage that is required for completion.
- The description of the Primal Turtle card’s ability has been added to the English version of the game.
- We have fixed the game freeze error that occurred at the launch of the VIP quest "Road to the Sanctuary".
- We have fixed the error of score distribution among players in the Blitz Tournament.
- We have fixed the debuff icon display error of the Earth Elemental card's ability.
- The error causing the incorrect work of the Inuho card has been fixed.
- Inuho gets bonuses to its stats when fighting against a Black element card.
- Various localization errors have been corrected.
Changed files in this update