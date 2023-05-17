- Bug fix : Fixed crash when trying to save textures for character in editor. WARNING : This button is meant for modders and should only be used if you understand what you're doing. You may mess up your mod by clicking that button.
- Bug fix : Fixed save textures button briefly appearing when selecting a stadium in editor.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 17 May 2023
v2.2.1 : Bug fixes for editor
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update