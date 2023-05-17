 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 17 May 2023

v2.2.1 : Bug fixes for editor

Share · View all patches · Build 11250660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix : Fixed crash when trying to save textures for character in editor. WARNING : This button is meant for modders and should only be used if you understand what you're doing. You may mess up your mod by clicking that button.
  • Bug fix : Fixed save textures button briefly appearing when selecting a stadium in editor.

Changed files in this update

Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link