A Day Out update for 17 May 2023

Update e1.10

Build 11250540

Improvements:

  • Better monster AI navigation
  • Increased flashlight range
  • Player “Hmmm” sound played less often
  • Quad Bike torque and speed increased
  • Quad Bike handling and effects improved
  • Can now hit escape to quickly close clues
  • Keep weapon out after being ragdolled
  • Reworked Inventory UI
  • Added inventory scrolling with controller support
  • Added intel scrolling with controller support
  • Added network error message
  • Added game version check before joining

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Med Pack getting consumed when “Med Pack Required Revive” is disabled
  • Fixed Wendigo getting stuck in walls
  • Fixed getting off quad bike and falling through ground or clipping inside walls
  • Fixed quad bike not being able to turn at high speeds
  • Fixed players facing incorrect rotation when spawning
  • Fixed all players spawning in same location
  • Fixed Xenoraptor going invisible when dead
  • Fixed character face not saving
  • Fixed character eyes not saving
  • Fixed controller support in wardrobe menu
  • Fixed sprinting while using hunter sense
  • Fixed stamina not regenerating
  • Fixed whiteboard highlighting making text unreadable
  • Fixed getting stuck when opening the tablet and a note at the same time
  • Fixed female breast physics from inflating indefinitely then causing a catastrophic computer crash

