Update e1.10

Improvements:
- Better monster AI navigation
- Increased flashlight range
- Player “Hmmm” sound played less often
- Quad Bike torque and speed increased
- Quad Bike handling and effects improved
- Can now hit escape to quickly close clues
- Keep weapon out after being ragdolled
- Reworked Inventory UI
- Added inventory scrolling with controller support
- Added intel scrolling with controller support
- Added network error message
- Added game version check before joining
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Med Pack getting consumed when “Med Pack Required Revive” is disabled
- Fixed Wendigo getting stuck in walls
- Fixed getting off quad bike and falling through ground or clipping inside walls
- Fixed quad bike not being able to turn at high speeds
- Fixed players facing incorrect rotation when spawning
- Fixed all players spawning in same location
- Fixed Xenoraptor going invisible when dead
- Fixed character face not saving
- Fixed character eyes not saving
- Fixed controller support in wardrobe menu
- Fixed sprinting while using hunter sense
- Fixed stamina not regenerating
- Fixed whiteboard highlighting making text unreadable
- Fixed getting stuck when opening the tablet and a note at the same time
- Fixed female breast physics from inflating indefinitely then causing a catastrophic computer crash
Changed files in this update