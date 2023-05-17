 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 17 May 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.98 – Mining Helmet

Share · View all patches · Build 11250508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

Mining Helmet


  • Due to the moon going through phases some nights will be quite bright with moonlight and others quite dark so I’ve added a mining helmet so you can work and fight through the nights with ease.
  • Currently craftable on the crafting bench with tarp, plastic bottles, duct tape and a flashlight but later I will add a plastics resource for these types of crafts.
  • Can also be found in loot, bought and sold at the traders and broken down in the extractor.
  • Toggle its light on and off by pressing "T" (default keybind)

Changed

  • Equipment no longer increases the amount of quickslots
  • Overall Moonlight intensity increased a little more

Improved

  • Some UI Sounds
  • Dirt Running Footsteps

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2062941 Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link