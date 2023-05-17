Territory – Alpha 5.98 – Mining Helmet

Added
Mining Helmet
- Due to the moon going through phases some nights will be quite bright with moonlight and others quite dark so I’ve added a mining helmet so you can work and fight through the nights with ease.
- Currently craftable on the crafting bench with tarp, plastic bottles, duct tape and a flashlight but later I will add a plastics resource for these types of crafts.
- Can also be found in loot, bought and sold at the traders and broken down in the extractor.
- Toggle its light on and off by pressing "T" (default keybind)
Changed
- Equipment no longer increases the amount of quickslots
- Overall Moonlight intensity increased a little more
Improved
- Some UI Sounds
- Dirt Running Footsteps
