Patch Notes May 17 2023

• Cuana now fully supports game controllers

• Fixed high GPU load

• Canceled certain background calculations to improve RAM load

• Bug fixes related to physics in certain levels

• Fartbombs don’t go through walls anymore

• NPCs don’t see Johnny through walls anymore

• Added missing materials in the Airport Intro level

• Fixed gas amount dropping in the Airplane level

• Added new sounds and images

• Main menu overlooked

• Resolved multiple potential crashes and freezes

All in all, this version of the game includes up to 100 minor fixes. Here we go!