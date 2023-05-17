 Skip to content

Cuana update for 17 May 2023

Patch Notes May 17 2023

Patch Notes May 17 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Cuana now fully supports game controllers
• Fixed high GPU load
• Canceled certain background calculations to improve RAM load
• Bug fixes related to physics in certain levels
• Fartbombs don’t go through walls anymore
• NPCs don’t see Johnny through walls anymore
• Added missing materials in the Airport Intro level
• Fixed gas amount dropping in the Airplane level
• Added new sounds and images
• Main menu overlooked
• Resolved multiple potential crashes and freezes
All in all, this version of the game includes up to 100 minor fixes. Here we go!

