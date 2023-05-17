• Cuana now fully supports game controllers
• Fixed high GPU load
• Canceled certain background calculations to improve RAM load
• Bug fixes related to physics in certain levels
• Fartbombs don’t go through walls anymore
• NPCs don’t see Johnny through walls anymore
• Added missing materials in the Airport Intro level
• Fixed gas amount dropping in the Airplane level
• Added new sounds and images
• Main menu overlooked
• Resolved multiple potential crashes and freezes
All in all, this version of the game includes up to 100 minor fixes. Here we go!
Cuana update for 17 May 2023
Patch Notes May 17 2023
