v2.0.5 has been released.

Improvements
- Apply volunteer translation texts.
Adjustment
- The use of “Old bone fragment” on level 1000 items has been adjusted so that the level will always be less than 1000, eliminating the case where the level does not drop.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the difficulty level selection drop-down screen would be obscured on some devices.
- In the item management screen that the item detail information display will be closed after using some functions.
- Fixed a bug that the current achievement value sometimes overflows and becomes negative.
- Improved application stability.
Changed files in this update