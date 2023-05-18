 Skip to content

Toram Online update for 18 May 2023

Application Update

18 May 2023

Thank you for playing Toram Online.

We would like to announce the update for the app.

For details, please check the following.

Update Contents

  • Your Land's background will be changed.
  • Spring Event will end.
  • Special recipes from the Golden Week Event will no longer be available.
Notes
  • If you cannot start the game, please add the game to the exclusion list of your security software.
    For details on how to add it to the exclusion list, please refer to the website of the security software you are using.

