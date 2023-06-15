Update 2.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11250248 · Last edited 15 June 2023 – 00:06:09 UTC by Wendy

The Season begins at daily reset (00:00 GMT) on Tuesday 20th June.

Values in bold are affected by the rarity or element of the item.

Necrotic Tome (Weapon)



Found deep in the Doomwood forests, this tome has the power to give life or to destroy it – both of which may come at great cost to the wielder.

When Dealing damage with this item’s Gem Color, there is a 35-50% chance to apply a stack of Doom on the enemy.

Necrotic Barrier (Shield)



Depictions of the Doomwood forest adorn the front of this shield as a reminder of the origin of its strong wooden core.

While I have Doom, increase my Block Chance by 15-30%.

Necrotic Visage (Helm)



The shape of this helm’s visor is a tribute to the owls of the Doomwood.

At the start of battle there is a 50-80% chance to inflict Terror on the enemy for 3 turns.

Necrotic Steps (Boots)



One should tread carefully when wearing the shoes of the dead. Thankfully, these boots are brand new.

If I have Doom, gain 35-50 Speed.

Necrotic Binding (Ring)



A pointed reminder of those who came before, forged from a piece of a slain Arachnitaur’s armor.

At the start of my turn, if the enemy has Terror, gain 1 – 4 to all mana

Necrotic Sign (Necklace)



Due to its sharp point, this necklace doubles as a tool for stripping the bark from dead oak trees.

If the enemy has Terror, increase any healing on me by 35-50%.

Dreamhold Set Bonus



Necrotic I (2 piece set bonus)

When matching Skulls, there is a 1-6% chance to apply 1 stack of Doom to the enemy.

Gain 5-30% All Elemental Damage Reduction if facing Season 2.1 enemies.

Necrotic II (4 piece set bonus)

When dealing Dark damage there is a 5-10% chance to inflict Terror upon the enemy for 2 turns.

Gain 5-30% Melee & Missile Damage Reduction if facing Season 2.1 enemies.

Necrotic III (6 piece set bonus)

If the enemy has Terror, deal 5-10% extra damage.

Gain 5-30% Power if facing Season 2.1 enemies.

_Available only in the Cache items in the Season shop, this item will drop at Legendary rarity.

Time and barnacles may have ravaged much of this once-shiny garment, but the decorative face of an ancient god that adorns its front seems somehow indestructible._

On dealing physical damage, there is a 10-40% chance to apply a stack of Doom on the enemy.

Values in bold are affected by the rarity or element of the spell.

Burning Anguish (135 Red Mana)



Deal 1x damage as Fire, and apply Terror for 2-7 turns. If the enemy already has Terror, deal half the damage again.

(Level: Damage, Rarity: Status Duration)

Suffocating Presence (125 Green Mana)



Deal 1x damage as Poison, and apply Terror for 2-7 turns. If the enemy already has Terror, drain half their mana.

(Level: Damage, Rarity: Status Duration)

Creeping Terror (130 Purple Mana)

Deal 1x damage as Dark, and apply Terror for 2-7 turns. If the enemy already has Terror, reduce their Power by 10%.

(Level: Damage, Rarity: Status Duration)

Paralyzing Fear (120 Blue Mana)



Deal 1x damage as Cold, and apply Terror for 2-7 turns. If the enemy already has Terror, reduce their Power by 10%.

(Level: Damage, Rarity: Status Duration)

Wolverini



Cunning

PvP Spell: Crushing Claws (50 Mana)

Deal 1x Poison Damage, and apply 1 stack of Doom.

Doom: After 4 turns, deal 5% of max life as true damage per stack of Doom.

Wenge



Speedy

PvP Spell: Rime Tipped Roots (55 Mana)

Deal 1x Ice damage, and gain 0.75x Resistance.

Silkset



Speedy

PvP Spell: Terrifying Dance (45 Mana)

Apply Terror for 4 turns, if the enemy is already terrified heal for 0.5x and apply 1 stack of Doom.

Doom: After 4 turns, deal 5% of max life as true damage per stack of Doom.

Prinny



Mighty

PvP Spell: Royal Fetor (70 Mana)

Remove all green gems. Poison the enemy for 1 turn for each gem removed, and add 1 stack of Doom for every 3 gems removed.

Poison: Poisoned characters take extra damage each turn.

Doom: After 4 turns, deal 5% of max life as true damage per stack of Doom.

A little dark magic can really make an outfit pop!

Adventures are now able to award bonus xp to specific classes

It’s now possible to preview what Merchants Deals and Fae Gifts are available after starting an adventure.

Some nodes will be able to be revisited in future Adventures.

While the latest spider-friend in PQ3 is adorable to some of us, others have a decidedly different opinion. So this prompted us to add the Arachnophobia setting!

The Arachnophobia Setting will replace all the animated arachnids in battles with our new friend, Pink Owlbear

Still images of arachnids (such as those used for the battle icons) will not be swapped

The Arachnophobia Setting can be changed at any time in the General Settings menu

In your first battle against an arachnid, you will be prompted with a one-time message asking if you would like to enable Arachnophobia Mode

Accessing the settings from this prompt will enable Arachnophobia by default

You can now revisit any enemy you’ve previously defeated in the Bestiary tab on the Adventurer’s Guide!

Selecting an entry will show more detailed information of their passive and spells, along with a 3D preview of the enemy.

Selecting an enemy in a pre-battle display or the enemy’s portrait in battle will also open up the details view.

Note: As a result, the Gem Board overlay for enemies was removed.

Certain flash offers will now feature bonus rewards for exhausting available purchases

When previewing a Dungeon that has random enemies to fight, you can select the ? icon to display the possible enemies



Added variations to chest opening sound effects, and elemental sounds for item drops

Added new hero weapon sounds

Added additional confirmation popup to all flash offers and shop products that cost crowns or gems

Removed delay on UI appearing when swapping heroes

Follower upgrade button is now blue instead of glowing green if you don’t have the resources to upgrade them

Improved loading screen art and animations

Added notification pips to indicate new kingdom bazaar deals are available and for when the bazaar restock is purchased

Added push notifications for when the bazaar restock is purchased

Material finder for follower crystals in chests now links to the appropriate dungeon, instead of to the main menu

Resh Crystals have been added back into the Season Archive

In Kingdoms, the Master of Arms Honor bonus has been increased to 10%

Adventure progress now updates correctly when restarting an adventure on a different difficulty

Adventure energy now resets correctly when replaying an adventure at an already completed difficulty level

Poison Skulls spell was applying poison status effect without a duration. It now has a duration of 4 turns.

Fixed hero combat sounds not triggering properly

Fixed music intensity scaling incorrectly in some battles

Fixed an issue where, if you’d completed all achievements, if you selected Goals and then Progression, Hero or Collection, then selected Battle Goals, the Battle Goals wouldn’t display.

Follower Elyra’s gold per hour bonus now displays in her rarity colour

Added highlighted and pressed effects to several buttons

If you have 8+ Heroes your Hero selection screen will now default to highlighting your main hero when this menu is opened.

Fixed an issue where the VIP points text increased when confirming a choice in some chapter packs

The purchase button on packs that require a choice is now not clickable until a valid choice has been made.

Fixed issue where some of the 1.4 Season text was missing in German