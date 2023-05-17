 Skip to content

Smushi Come Home Playtest update for 17 May 2023

v0.5.1.1 hotfix

v0.5.1.1 hotfix

Build 11250203

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with postgame sequence not running
  • Added two new options in the graphics settings to help with lower-performant PCs

