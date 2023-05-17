 Skip to content

The Cyclist: Tactics update for 17 May 2023

Hotfix V1.4.2

17 May 2023

With today's hotfix we're addressing all remaining known sources of crashes and fixed up various other issues. Check it out!

V1.4.2 Changelog
  • Fixed UI issue when only a single rider is enabled in a single race
  • Stage favourites and those marked as important for tours no longer get the escapee role
  • Campaign riders now start with the correct amount of XP for their level
  • Fixed momentum node preview not being shown during movement phase
  • Fixed a crash when selected Dalluha as your teams home country
  • Disabled some calls to the old error tracking system that were causing crashes
  • Fixed crash when exporting game files

Note: Due to unexpected crashing on exiting the game in the MacOS build of this hotfix, we are delaying its release until we've found out why that is happening and fixed it. Hopefully by tomorrow.

We're continuing to stay on our toes for any issues that pop up and will address them asap!
Cheers

