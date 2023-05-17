Hotfix V1.4.2

With today's hotfix we're addressing all remaining known sources of crashes and fixed up various other issues. Check it out!

V1.4.2 Changelog

Fixed UI issue when only a single rider is enabled in a single race

Stage favourites and those marked as important for tours no longer get the escapee role

Campaign riders now start with the correct amount of XP for their level

Fixed momentum node preview not being shown during movement phase

Fixed a crash when selected Dalluha as your teams home country

Disabled some calls to the old error tracking system that were causing crashes

Fixed crash when exporting game files

Note: Due to unexpected crashing on exiting the game in the MacOS build of this hotfix, we are delaying its release until we've found out why that is happening and fixed it. Hopefully by tomorrow.

We're continuing to stay on our toes for any issues that pop up and will address them asap!

Cheers