UI Overhaul

I haven't changed the main menu for Redmatch 2 since I first created it in 2019. The same black curtains scrolling... over and over... for years! What were they even supposed to be? As far as first impressions go, that main menu was terrible. I hope you all enjoy the new one as much as I do!



Other major UI changes include:

Create Match

Lobby

Resource Packs

Statistics

Achievements

Language Select

Scoreboard (It's now scrollable!)

All text (removed the gradient)

The settings menu has not been redesigned yet. It will take me a while since I need to rebuild the settings system, and I didn't want to delay this update any more than it had to be.

Resource Pack Changes

I've also worked to get the UI consistent across all menus. This gives the added bonus of expanding Resource Packs' UI functionality, and I've added some new files:

background_underlay

background_video_underlay

fullscreen_background_underlay

hover_underlay

hover_overlay

list_hover_underlay

list_hover_overlay

list_background

ui_background

ui_panel_background

icon_button_background

drop_shadow

You can check the Image section of the Resource Pack Documentation for more info.

The Neon White pack and Half Life 2 pack already take advantage of these new features. If you right click them in the Resource Pack Menu and choose Copy Path, you can view all the source files for yourself which is useful as a reference.





Additional Changes