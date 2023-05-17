UI Overhaul
I haven't changed the main menu for Redmatch 2 since I first created it in 2019. The same black curtains scrolling... over and over... for years! What were they even supposed to be? As far as first impressions go, that main menu was terrible. I hope you all enjoy the new one as much as I do!
Other major UI changes include:
- Create Match
- Lobby
- Resource Packs
- Statistics
- Achievements
- Language Select
- Scoreboard (It's now scrollable!)
- All text (removed the gradient)
The settings menu has not been redesigned yet. It will take me a while since I need to rebuild the settings system, and I didn't want to delay this update any more than it had to be.
Resource Pack Changes
I've also worked to get the UI consistent across all menus. This gives the added bonus of expanding Resource Packs' UI functionality, and I've added some new files:
- background_underlay
- background_video_underlay
- fullscreen_background_underlay
- hover_underlay
- hover_overlay
- list_hover_underlay
- list_hover_overlay
- list_background
- ui_background
- ui_panel_background
- icon_button_background
- drop_shadow
You can check the Image section of the Resource Pack Documentation for more info.
The Neon White pack and Half Life 2 pack already take advantage of these new features. If you right click them in the Resource Pack Menu and choose Copy Path, you can view all the source files for yourself which is useful as a reference.
Additional Changes
- The main menu now has ultrawide monitor support
- Removed a hidden 10 pixel padding that was affecting the healthbar and shield in-game. It will look exactly the same but if your resource pack changed the healthbar you might notice a slight shift, which you can account for by manually adding 10 pixels of padding to your health UI on the left and bottom.
- You can no longer die if you're already dead.
- A loading screen will now be displayed when returning to the main menu after a match ends, instead of freezing the last frame.
- [spoiler]Falling from Heaven no longer quits the game.[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update