 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 17 May 2023

Update Notes for 2023/05/16

Share · View all patches · Build 11249939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New purchasable AZ-TECH slot 1 ability 'Flare'. Shoots AZ-TECH spirit flares to detonate incoming rockets.
  • Utilized disabled animations in megacave when areas are unavailable.
  • Bug Fix: Restore radar rings after restoring from save point.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1646161 Depot 1646161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link