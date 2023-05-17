- New purchasable AZ-TECH slot 1 ability 'Flare'. Shoots AZ-TECH spirit flares to detonate incoming rockets.
- Utilized disabled animations in megacave when areas are unavailable.
- Bug Fix: Restore radar rings after restoring from save point.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 17 May 2023
Update Notes for 2023/05/16
Patchnotes
