[Stable] Ver 2.4.1a The Nameplate Will Display the Mute Status

General
Changes
- Fixed so the corners of the application window are not rounded in Windows 11.
Room/Studio
Changes
- Disabled text decoration of user names, etc.
Room
Changes/Improvements
-
It now always displays the latest item list when inventory is displayed from the item list.
-
Changed the context menu of link objects so that the user can see the details of the room to which the link object points.
-
The rotation type is set to "snap" by default for Link objects.
-
Adjustments have been made to make zoom operation more comfortable for the photo capture camera and stream camera.
-
Added the following features to the nameplate
- Display mute status.
- The friend's nameplate will have a green border.
-
Adjusted character movement process.
- Fixed the issue where characters could run over a collider whose IsTrigger is enabled.
- Fixed the issue where you couldn't properly jump when the jump force setting was low.
- Fixed the movement of the character's feet when on a moving floor.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in which transforms of some items were not saved correctly when exiting a room with many items.
VCI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where VCI's GetUserType() API returned incorrect values when a user not linked to a VirtualCast account joined a My Room.
- Effekseer version updated to 1.70d.
- Fixed an issue where when you re-entered the same room, VCI consoles in the room showed the logs from the previous entrance to the room.
