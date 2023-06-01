 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VirtualCast update for 1 June 2023

[Stable] Ver 2.4.1a The Nameplate Will Display the Mute Status

Share · View all patches · Build 11249846 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

Changes
  • Fixed so the corners of the application window are not rounded in Windows 11.

Room/Studio

Changes
  • Disabled text decoration of user names, etc.

Room

Changes/Improvements

  • It now always displays the latest item list when inventory is displayed from the item list.

  • Changed the context menu of link objects so that the user can see the details of the room to which the link object points.

  • The rotation type is set to "snap" by default for Link objects.

  • Adjustments have been made to make zoom operation more comfortable for the photo capture camera and stream camera.

  • Added the following features to the nameplate

    • Display mute status.
    • The friend's nameplate will have a green border.

  • Adjusted character movement process.

    • Fixed the issue where characters could run over a collider whose IsTrigger is enabled.
    • Fixed the issue where you couldn't properly jump when the jump force setting was low.
    • Fixed the movement of the character's feet when on a moving floor.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue in which transforms of some items were not saved correctly when exiting a room with many items.

VCI

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where VCI's GetUserType() API returned incorrect values when a user not linked to a VirtualCast account joined a My Room.
  • Effekseer version updated to 1.70d.
  • Fixed an issue where when you re-entered the same room, VCI consoles in the room showed the logs from the previous entrance to the room.

Changed files in this update

Release Depot 947893
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link