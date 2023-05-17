Riftbound - Faster Progression Patch v1.2.1

Hello Adventurer!

Here is a new patch for Riftbound (aka, the "Retromation" patch) that addresses some feedback regarding the meta-progression being a little slow.

Meta-Progression

We don't want the progression to feel like a grind, and instead want it to feel like you are unlocking more choices at a fairly regular pace.

To improve this, you now have more perk options unlocked at the start and you start with some gems to spend. The other perks are also easier to unlock, and you gain more gems from your runs. All of this combined greatly increases the progression speed, and gives the player more agency in choosing how to spend gems before a run much sooner.

Game Modes Unlocked

In addition to this, we no longer lock any game modes behind progression, so you can go ahead and try them all out right away. Keep in mind that each mode offers a significantly different experience:

Summoner's Path: Rogue-lite mode with progression. Faster battles that require quick thinking and building a deck strategically.

Rogue-like mode, no meta-progression, but build your deck as you go, build a massive force against a lot of enemies and survive as long as you can. Classic Campaign: Slower paced at the start, eases you in. This picks up the pace after the first boss battle and becomes more challenging as well.

Balance

There are some balance changes here as well to ease off the difficulty of Corrupted Boars in particular, which can quickly surprise players that haven't encountered them before..

Below is the full list of fixes for this update.

Patch v1.2.1

General

Endless Survival and Classic Campaign can now be played without having to unlock them.

Corrupted boar health changed from 220 to 180

Summoner's Path Mode

You now start with 50 gems for perks by default (don't worry, existing players get a bonus 50 gems too!)

Tolerant Godlike difficulty is now unlocked by default, so you can start on a lower difficulty

Elemental Toughness perk now starts unlocked, (previously unlocked after 10 battles)

Inquisitive Nature perk now starts unlocked (previously unlocked after 15 battles)

Natural Healing perk now starts unlocked (previously unlocked after 20 battles)

Evolution Mastery perk unlock requirements changed from 30 to 15 battles

Signature Spell perk unlocked requirement changed from 40 to 30 battles

Fast Learner perk unlock requirements changed from 50 battles to 45 battles

Scouting Perk unlock requirements changed from 20 encounters to 10 encounters

Standard battles now reward 15 gems (was 10)

Dangerous battles now reward 30 gems (was 20)

Deadly battles now reward 40 gems (was 30)

Nightmare battles now reward 50 gems (was 40)

Boss battles now reward 60 gems (was 50)

Troll boss now spawns one less soldier in his third phase

Join Us!

We are very active devs, so you are more than welcome to join our discord or leave your feedback on the Steam forum with anything you would love to see in the future of the game. This is just the beginning of very exciting times ahead!

Join discord here