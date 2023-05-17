 Skip to content

LiMiT's Escape Room Games 2 update for 17 May 2023

Small Bugfix #3

Share · View all patches · Build 11249439 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed some translations that were previously only displayed in English.
  • In the minigame "Constellation", "Medium - Level 10" was adjusted, because there were 2 symbols that overlapped on the playing field.
  • In the minigame "Constellation", "Hard - Level 3" was adjusted, because there were 2 symbols that overlapped on the playing field.
  • In the minigame "Constellation" there was an error at "Very difficult - Level 5". This has been corrected.
  • The minigame "Block Eraser" is now unlocked as intended on the lobby map, if it was solved in the Escape Room.

Known bugs (will be fixed in the next few days):

  • The minigame "Cardgame" is currently not unlocked on the lobby map due to an error when solved in the Escape Room.
  • The minigame "Powercords" is currently not unlocked on the lobby map due to an error when solved in the Escape Room.

