The official version of "Graduated" is coming!



Residents of Houhai Town! I'm very excited to announce that "Graduated" will be released for PC on May 19, 2023, out of the sneak preview phase!

The official version of "Graduated" will include new content that was not available in the preview version, a little spoiler: in the official version we have added the much-anticipated emotional love system, and added new maps and new systems, very worthy of your expectations!

The EA version of the player friends, in the "Graduated" official version released when Steam will automatically upgrade the library of the game, so you can sit and wait for the update of the official version on it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1070260/_/

If you like the game, please help us to promote more, we have limited publicity ability, publicity budget is also very small ...... We really need everyone's help. If you have friends, family, classmates, colleagues, who like to play the game, please help us tell them that Pepperbeard has been doing the game from the heart, the game is worth trying!

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)