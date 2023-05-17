Night Spasm Ver. 1.0.8.1 release!

Ver. 1.0.8.1

Chapter 2's development required a few game engine changes here and there, and now these changes are coming to Chapter 1! This update brings a few neat additions to the battle system, including a new negotiation mechanic. Why hurt your enemies when they can become your friend? Sure, you won't get any EXP, but perhaps the adventure is the friends we made along the way (not).

Anyway, here are the patch notes:

-Skills and items available in battle are now organized by their icon, allowing for much easier skill and item navigation in combat.

-All inflictions with durations now consistently disappear after the victim of the infliction has performed their skill. Being unable to perform a skill ticks the removal timer down by 1 after every skill of a turn has been performed.

-Escaping a battle is now considered “negotiating”, allowing players to ask for or give mercy to troops of enemies. The percent chance of avoiding a battle is based on the number of living party members versus alive enemies as well as an extra value based on the reputation of your colony.

-Updated the breathing animation of enemies.

It ain't much, but it's honest work. These features will make combat quicker and give players another strategy to win with, a much nicer and faster option at that.

Enjoy the update!

