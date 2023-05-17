May 17, 2023 KP Shop Item Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11249241 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 05:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Chasers!

Here are the new premium items added to Kurtzpel after the maintenance on May 17, 2023 (UTC+0).

■ The following items will be on sale until maintenance on June 7, 2023 (UTC+0)