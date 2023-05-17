 Skip to content

GrandChase update for 17 May 2023

[Announcement] Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event: Storm Caller

Hello. Heroes of Bermesiah!

<Event>

  1. Seal Breaker Coordi Encore Event (May 17th 00:00 - June 7th 00:00) (UTC+0)
  • Storm Caller
  1. Gorgos Queen Event Dungeon in Progress (May 3rd After Maintenance - May 24th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
  • Players who login for 30 minutes for 15 days will receive Gorgos Queen Box, Gorgos Queen Accessory (7 Days) Box, and other various rewards.
  • Gorgos Queen Box contains 1 of the following random items at varied rates: Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Premium GC Club, GP Random Prop Form, and other various rewards.
  • Players who clear on Normal difficulty will receive Gorgos Queen Egg x1 and Gorgos Queen Box x1.
  • Players who clear on Champion difficulty will receive Gorgos Queen Egg x2 and Gorgos Queen Box x2.
  • Gorgos Queen Egg can be used in the Forge list to craft Gorgos Queen Accessories.
  • Gorgos Queen Box contains 1 of the following random items at varied rates: Single Property Scroll (Lv.85), Premium GC Club, GP Random Prop Form, and other various rewards.

<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 156 (Permanent Bans)

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.

