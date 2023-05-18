1.42.5 Patch Notes: Includes Bugs Fixes, Balances, and QoL Changes

May 18, 2023 - Patch Notes

Build ID: 11249125

Thank you all for playing Rusted Moss!

After hearing your feedback and bug reports, we have rolled out an update which fixes other crash/softlock bugs that were affecting the playability of the game. We've also made some balance and QoL changes to the game as listed below.

Crash/Soft-lock Fixes

Fixed crash bug that occurred when killing a certain enemy while it spawned in

Fixed soft-lock bug that occurred when player enters a certain location from a certain route that caused the player to get stuck in a wall

Fixed soft-lock bug where knocking off enemies in a certain arena caused the player to get soft-locked

Fixed bug where players would get stuck within doors and blocks

Miscellaneous Bug Fixes

Fixed lingering bug where certain weapons could shoot through walls and press buttons

Fixed bug where opening the map during a certain climb challenge made the game stuck

Fixed dialogue issues with certain characters

Fixed music/audio bugs in certain locations

Fixed issues with certain weapons and locations

Fixed the Fae of Glass trinket issue and corrected its description in the Level Editor

Fixed UI bug in the map menu

Fixed bug with a certain death pit

Adjusted the layout of several entrances/rooms

Adjusted balance of several enemy mechanics

Adjusted balance of certain weapons and weapon upgrades

Adjusted a certain boss' HP

Adjusted layout of a certain climb challenge

Updated several sprites

Adjusted volume of several sound effects

Added a new frame design to a certain NPC

Added several new sound effects

We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback! We are currently working closely with the developer to try and squash more bugs and implement more QoL features to help you master the grapple! Stay tuned for more updates!

