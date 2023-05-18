1.42.5 Patch Notes: Includes Bugs Fixes, Balances, and QoL Changes

May 18, 2023 - Patch Notes
Build ID: 11249125
Thank you all for playing Rusted Moss!
After hearing your feedback and bug reports, we have rolled out an update which fixes other crash/softlock bugs that were affecting the playability of the game. We've also made some balance and QoL changes to the game as listed below.
Crash/Soft-lock Fixes
- Fixed crash bug that occurred when killing a certain enemy while it spawned in
- Fixed soft-lock bug that occurred when player enters a certain location from a certain route that caused the player to get stuck in a wall
- Fixed soft-lock bug where knocking off enemies in a certain arena caused the player to get soft-locked
- Fixed bug where players would get stuck within doors and blocks
Miscellaneous Bug Fixes
- Fixed lingering bug where certain weapons could shoot through walls and press buttons
- Fixed bug where opening the map during a certain climb challenge made the game stuck
- Fixed dialogue issues with certain characters
- Fixed music/audio bugs in certain locations
- Fixed issues with certain weapons and locations
- Fixed the Fae of Glass trinket issue and corrected its description in the Level Editor
- Fixed UI bug in the map menu
- Fixed bug with a certain death pit
QoL Updates/Changes
- Adjusted the layout of several entrances/rooms
- Adjusted balance of several enemy mechanics
- Adjusted balance of certain weapons and weapon upgrades
- Adjusted a certain boss' HP
- Adjusted layout of a certain climb challenge
- Updated several sprites
- Adjusted volume of several sound effects
- Added a new frame design to a certain NPC
- Added several new sound effects
We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback! We are currently working closely with the developer to try and squash more bugs and implement more QoL features to help you master the grapple! Stay tuned for more updates!
If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1772830/discussions/0/3828664382481109031/
