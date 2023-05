Share · View all patches · Build 11249111 · Last edited 17 May 2023 – 01:32:19 UTC by Wendy

Dev-Com

Hello, world!

This a small update to fix an issue found by our community.

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment Part 2.1

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Storage didn't properly clear data on transferring items using the category transfer.