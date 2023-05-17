0.1.37 - Applause, Please

Added clapping. (Press LMB repeatedly while emote menu (V) is open to clap. Slow clap sounds pretty good, fast clap might get adjusted later.)

Made opening treasure chests way more dramatic. (Probably too dramatic, might un-dramatic them a bit later.)

Epic and legendary items now make a sound when discovered (opened from a chest or found in a wall).

New jumppad visuals.

Jumppads now make a silly little bwomp sound.

Common items can no longer be Pure.

Non-common Pure items are now slightly less rare.

Reworked Blast Scepter blast to have a 4 damage small center blast, and a larger 2 damage blast.

Reduced Blast Scepter projectile detonation delay from 1.25 -> 1.15 seconds.

Blast Scepter infusion pulse now deals 1 damage.

Increased Blast Scepter infusion pulse cooldown from 0.75 -> 1 second.

Added mention of throw blast to Blast Scepter's item description.

Repeating Crossbow now locks aim after the first shot of burstfire. (If the first shot is a powershot, they all are and vice versa.)

Telepotion can no longer warp to the Pocket.

Homing infusion now works with item throwing.

Adjusted how homing projectiles choose their targets. (They now slightly prioritize closer enemies.)

Soul Sorcery now prevents Conjuration from appearing. (This is not an elegant balance solution, but these two are a disaster together and I don't want to nerf either of them individually.)

Probably fixed Pit floors sometimes not generating properly for client players. (Reported by multiple people but most recently by Cellestus.)

Fixed Rocket Launcher infusion not updating durability properly for clients. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed sending your corpse to the Pocket, then reviving and exiting causing the world to be swallowed by darkness. (Reported by Monke the Rubble-Man.)

Fixed punch falsely appearing to do 1 damage even when fully blocked by armor.

Fixed an issue where items would stop rotating to face throw direction after being placed on a pedestal.

Fixed firing a Rocket Launcher forward while sprinting with Run & Gun causing you to hit yourself with your rocket. (Reported by Monke the Rubble-Man)

Fixed Wind Blade not displaying properly as cause of death in the run summary.

Loading screen should now properly block player inputs while on screen. (Reported by Blades.)