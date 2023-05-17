 Skip to content

Gatedelvers update for 17 May 2023

0.1.37 - Applause, Please

Share · View all patches · Build 11249029 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added clapping. (Press LMB repeatedly while emote menu (V) is open to clap. Slow clap sounds pretty good, fast clap might get adjusted later.)

  • Made opening treasure chests way more dramatic. (Probably too dramatic, might un-dramatic them a bit later.)

  • Epic and legendary items now make a sound when discovered (opened from a chest or found in a wall).

  • New jumppad visuals.

  • Jumppads now make a silly little bwomp sound.

  • Common items can no longer be Pure.

  • Non-common Pure items are now slightly less rare.

  • Reworked Blast Scepter blast to have a 4 damage small center blast, and a larger 2 damage blast.

  • Reduced Blast Scepter projectile detonation delay from 1.25 -> 1.15 seconds.

  • Blast Scepter infusion pulse now deals 1 damage.

  • Increased Blast Scepter infusion pulse cooldown from 0.75 -> 1 second.

  • Added mention of throw blast to Blast Scepter's item description.

  • Repeating Crossbow now locks aim after the first shot of burstfire. (If the first shot is a powershot, they all are and vice versa.)

  • Telepotion can no longer warp to the Pocket.

  • Homing infusion now works with item throwing.

  • Adjusted how homing projectiles choose their targets. (They now slightly prioritize closer enemies.)

  • Soul Sorcery now prevents Conjuration from appearing. (This is not an elegant balance solution, but these two are a disaster together and I don't want to nerf either of them individually.)

  • Probably fixed Pit floors sometimes not generating properly for client players. (Reported by multiple people but most recently by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Rocket Launcher infusion not updating durability properly for clients. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed sending your corpse to the Pocket, then reviving and exiting causing the world to be swallowed by darkness. (Reported by Monke the Rubble-Man.)

  • Fixed punch falsely appearing to do 1 damage even when fully blocked by armor.

  • Fixed an issue where items would stop rotating to face throw direction after being placed on a pedestal.

  • Fixed firing a Rocket Launcher forward while sprinting with Run & Gun causing you to hit yourself with your rocket. (Reported by Monke the Rubble-Man)

  • Fixed Wind Blade not displaying properly as cause of death in the run summary.

  • Loading screen should now properly block player inputs while on screen. (Reported by Blades.)

  • Increased delay before loading screen is forced to end in multiplayer from 10 to 20 seconds. (Shouldn't be very relevant, but might fix a few cases when playing with people with real slow connection.)

