Update 1.2.1

New
Added an option to toggle Motion Blur on/off
Changed
Slightly increased XP gain for lower levels
Fixed
Resolved a bug that caused corrupted visuals for dead players after using the tablet
Fixed some broken lockers on Open Hill Precinct
Changed files in this update