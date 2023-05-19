 Skip to content

Phylakterion update for 19 May 2023

Update 1.2.1

New

Added an option to toggle Motion Blur on/off

Changed

Slightly increased XP gain for lower levels

Fixed

Resolved a bug that caused corrupted visuals for dead players after using the tablet
Fixed some broken lockers on Open Hill Precinct

