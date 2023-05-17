 Skip to content

Cook Serve Forever update for 17 May 2023

Hotfix v028

Build 11248769 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added Steam Achievement support
  • Steam Achievement art is now live
  • XP counting during the Day Complete screen is done slower, to better show progress.

