Update #20 v1.0.1 Patch

More bug fixes are coming later this week, but I wanted to get this one out right away to help out player TolkienCat who's hard-earned adventure run was at risk due to a pesky Red Dragon.

This patch resolves a bug where an exception is thrown when a gravity spell (ex: Giant Meteor) is cast by the AI on a caster who then triggers a Celestial Barrier (or other defense) that nullifies the target. The game was trying to calculate gravity force vectors on a target that no longer exists, d'oh!

Thank you all so much for your reports and giving me the opportunity to get these fixed for you :)