UI Changes + Top Artists Page

This patch is the next update of ui changes. The entire structure of ui elements was updated to allow for easier changes going forward.

UI structure changes

UI elements changed

Top artists now goes to 60, and the numbers were tweaked so they have less streams in the early game.

Save feature added to pause menu

Save files changed

Game Direction and Save Files:

I know it is annoying having a save file change every week, and it erasing any progress you had. This should be the last time I have to change the save files for the forcible future. My main focus is making the game look more polished, and having it put on more platforms. This may mean that new content will not be added every week like it is currently done. I still want to add more features, but with the added time it takes to test on multiple platforms, I won't be able to do as much as quickly as I have been.