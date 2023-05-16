- Fix for Balladin achievement (and class) sometimes not unlocking when it was supposed to.
- Fixes for Mines Shade fight
- Changes to protectorb and bucklorb to grant their Ballwark in-flight instead of after attacking
Peglin update for 16 May 2023
v0.9.12 Hotfix Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
