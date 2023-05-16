 Skip to content

Peglin update for 16 May 2023

v0.9.12 Hotfix Notes

Build 11248595

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Balladin achievement (and class) sometimes not unlocking when it was supposed to.
  • Fixes for Mines Shade fight
  • Changes to protectorb and bucklorb to grant their Ballwark in-flight instead of after attacking

