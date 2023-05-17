New Tutorial Added, along with Bugfixes

A new tutorial has been added, following feedback as to what the next thing players will need to master will be after the first tutorial. This one focuses on using two agents in tandem to distract while shadow is spread. It's a bit more freeform than the first one, and hopefully serves as a better preparation for the full game. Still doesn't touch on 'advanced' features such as magic, Holy Orders or Orcs, and these may be the subject of further tutorials.

-Reworded achievement "28 turns later"

-"Assign guard" power of the Insect God can no longer assign a guard to an enemy hero

-"Assign Guard's" ability to exceed normal command limit added to description

-When drones gather population from a city with 100% infection they won't reduce infection (which would correspond to somehow curing some of the population) (scales with population until previous behaviour at 0% infection)

-Infected Agent starting XP changed to 127

-Fixed typo in Haemophage power

-Added description to Insect God's "Infection" trait

-Cordyceps Insect God can no longer infect elves

-Drones no longer have preferences

-Attacking drones no longer has menace/profile/infamy gain associated

-Drones now require 1% infect populace at least to begin harvesting them

-Drones will no longer path through armies when trying to get home