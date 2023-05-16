Warlordocracy Early Access v5.2

Got one Steam achievement working for beating Chapter 1 (had to make sure the plugin worked). Other minor fixes. Also, gonna update the Patreon challenge story into a list of 6 different short stories, which will eventually be released as a DLC somewhere down the line.

-Included Steam plugin for achievements in the future, added one achievement for beating Chapter 1.

-Added new script command: "steam" to unlock Steam achievement of given API name (updated Builder's Manual).

-Added painting scripts and screen displays, increased sprite size so they can be reached on the wall.

-Increased melee and pierce resistance of Militia Elite and City Guard to 30%, gave abilities.

-Added new standard mobiles: guards\arbalist, guards\merc (not in Ch.1).

-Added new main mobiles: Zidas, Toqa, Rumble (not in Ch.1).

-Improved bonus Limbo map script (for Patreon Maps).