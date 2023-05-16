 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 16 May 2023

Revamped Flying enters The WILDS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Version 1.4.3
NEW FEATURES:

  • NEW SKILLCHECK EVENT - Birds can now grab fish out of the water by successfully completing a timing skillcheck event.

  • RESPAWN OPTION - Added a respawn option in case your animal gets stuck somewhere, it will force your animal to respawn at either your current den or original spawn point.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • FLIGHT MECHANICS REVAMP - Flying now has a "sprint" mode we'll call fast flight. Controls are swapped to a more manuevarable variation and flight movement is both faster and constant.

  • FLIGHT AUDIO - Added some ambient wind that varies based on speed to make flying more immersive.

  • FLIGHT BOOST - Flight boosting will flap your wings and give your bird even more speed but will drain stamina quickly.

BUG FIXES

  • PAUSE MENU MISALIGNMENT - The pause menu wasn't being properly anchored so it just didn't show up on ultrawide resolution monitors, this has been fixed.

  • BIRD FLOATING ON START - Birds are now flying properly when the game is started

KNOWN BUGS

  • RATS - Body breaks apart when grabbed.

  • CINEMATICS - Lake and River water flashes white on start/end of cinematics.

