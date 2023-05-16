Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Beta Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fixed an issue where occasionally the turn would not progress when the generator is on.

Fixed a crash that could occur when equipping a backpack directly from the search result popup.

You can now use the 'take all' shortcut in the search result popup.

Fixed a potential crash that could occur when repairing a fire starter.

Increased the speed at which the floating texts are shown.

Thank you for reporting the bugs! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you.

How to participate in the beta: Go to your Steam Library > Right-click on Terminus > Select Properties > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,

In-geon