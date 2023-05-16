 Skip to content

Kingdom Wars 4 update for 16 May 2023

Update 29 - General Improvements

Update 29 - General Improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

We have another solid update today that adds some polish to the recently released DLCs - like adding Undead to the Skirmish mode, and fixing various balancing and other issues with Sultan and Kings DLC. In addition this update fixes a few important issues across the board- like hamlets not leveling up and scrolling the camera.

Meanwhile work continues on the major milestone update 30 - that we are expecting towards the end of the month. We can`t wait to share that game changing update with everyone!

And now lets take a closer look at what our 29th update has in store:

  • Dear Rising DLC now also supports Skirmish mode
  • Fixed a major issue in Skirmish mode where some levels will not fully finish loading.
  • Fixed various issues with tutorial and Sultan and Kings campaign - greatly streamlining both the tutorial and the DLC
  • AI hamlets will now properly level up, and increase in level, which will be saved on campaign reload
  • Reworked edge scrolling increasing the area of scroll detection
  • Various other fixes to edge scrolling
  • Balancing work for Sultans and Kings DLC
  • Various improvements and balancing to the Zombie units

