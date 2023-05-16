Update 29 - General Improvements

Hey Everyone,

We have another solid update today that adds some polish to the recently released DLCs - like adding Undead to the Skirmish mode, and fixing various balancing and other issues with Sultan and Kings DLC. In addition this update fixes a few important issues across the board- like hamlets not leveling up and scrolling the camera.

Meanwhile work continues on the major milestone update 30 - that we are expecting towards the end of the month. We can`t wait to share that game changing update with everyone!

And now lets take a closer look at what our 29th update has in store: