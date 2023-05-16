 Skip to content

Path To Gaea update for 16 May 2023

Update Notes for 1.0.2b - 17-05-2023

Update Notes for 1.0.2b - 17-05-2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the option to select the last level on the Level Selection Menu;
  • Changed the difficulty on the boss fights. Levels were too punishing to the player.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1872711 Depot 1872711
