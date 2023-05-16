 Skip to content

Mage Math update for 16 May 2023

Huge Update 2023

Build 11248387

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We had a massive update that includes controller support. New characters, pets, level updates, new math grades that are specific to a grade and more.
Hope you enjoy it!

