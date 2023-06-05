Patch 1.2.1.0

Greetings, War Mages!
This patch is focused on addressing the most common player feedback we receive. We’ve read concerns about trap damage versus player damage, and this balance pass allows players to get more traps into the battle.
We’ve also noticed some scenarios were trending too difficult in Rift Lord difficulty level and in certain Endless maps. We’ve made those fights a little fairer for the player. We hope to see improved scores and skull rewards in these areas.
Finally, we’ve added three maps to Endless mode, and we’ve fixed a host of rare but annoying crashes.
Please see the detailed patch notes below. Thanks for playing! We’ll be reading your feedback.
Robot Entertainment
Patch Notes
-
Added three Endless Maps (Abandoned Passage, Order Enclave, and Slag Field)
-
Fixed several high-frequency crashes
-
Fixed an issue where the Killstreak UI wouldn’t show progress after the first streak
-
Fire Fiends are no longer fully immune to fire dmg.
-
Timed GO breaks on Rift Lord increased.
-
All timed GO breaks in Endless have been increased.
-
With below set of trap balance changes, we will be resetting the leaderboards.
-
These traps had their cost lowered.
- Dart Spitter
- Decoy
- Grinder
- Rip Saw
- Spike Wall
- Swinging Mace
- Ceiling Laser
- Boom Barrel Dispenser
- Deep Freeze
- Floor Scorcher
- Saw Blade Launcher
- Tar
- Acid Geyser
- Arcane Dragon
- Barricade
- Double Barricades after upgrade
- Wall Charger
- Rapid Fire Ballista War Machine
- Giant Killer Beehive War Machine
- Boom Barrel Launcher War Machine
- Giant Flip Trap War Machine
- War Outpost War Machine
- Bowling Boulder War Machine
- Guardian Knight War Machine
- Guardian Priestess War Machine
-
These traps had their damage increased
- Wall Arrows
- Dart Spitter
- Haymaker
- Ceiling Pounder
- Rip Saw
- Wall Blades
- Arcane Dragon
-
Brimstone base charges increased.
-
Decoy now has more hit points.
-
Spike Trap had its cooldown reduced.
-
Grinder had its base health increased.
-
Shock Zapper base charges increased.
-
Acid Geyser had its cooldown reduced.
-
Guardian Archer cost slightly increased.
-
Guardian Archer base dmg and health increased.
-
Wall Charger cooldown reduced.
-
Environmental traps Lava Cauldron and Falling Boom Barrel had their dmg increased.
Changed files in this update