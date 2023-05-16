 Skip to content

Lore: Curse Of The Elemental update for 16 May 2023

Patch 1.2 - SUBTITLES ARE HERE!

Please make sure you have downloaded v1.2 of the game.

New patch includes:

  • English subtitles that can be toggled on and off.
  • Some added features and interactions
  • Better user experience.

***If you see a flash of white on screen just wait a bit. There seems to be a software issue with the movie codec. That will hopefully be fixed on the next patch! Other than that, this is the version to start reviewing. Again if you have already downloaded the game prior, please uninstall and reinstall the newest version v1.2.

