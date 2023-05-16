 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stellaxy update for 16 May 2023

1.1.1.5_O

Share · View all patches · Build 11248242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaks

  • Game scaling is now done by taking the window height and making sure the aspect ratio is 16:9. Before it would only be 720p or 1440p, a few people have complained about scaling/size of GUI. This should make it better for a few cases.

Bugfixes

  • Shop menus were painfully slow to use, now 2x the speed
  • Ship customization was having the inverse problem, it's usable again now
  • Probes will NEVER clip the terrain unless crashing into it (>20m/s)
  • Terrain clipping came out of nowhere but now it's fixed

Changed files in this update

Stellaxy Content Depot 1226891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link