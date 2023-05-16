Tweaks
- Game scaling is now done by taking the window height and making sure the aspect ratio is 16:9. Before it would only be 720p or 1440p, a few people have complained about scaling/size of GUI. This should make it better for a few cases.
Bugfixes
- Shop menus were painfully slow to use, now 2x the speed
- Ship customization was having the inverse problem, it's usable again now
- Probes will NEVER clip the terrain unless crashing into it (>20m/s)
- Terrain clipping came out of nowhere but now it's fixed
