Update 14.2 alpha

CHANGES LOG
Improvements
- Implemented an experimental function for the movement of the sun in orbit. Now the movement will not be calculated every frame, but only twice per second, which will achieve better clarity of the shadows and reduce the flickering of the shadows.
Corrected mistakes
- Fixed a bug where the damage with melee weapons did not pass when the zombie was at the maximum proximity to the player.
- Fixed a bug where zombies in a city location would go through a door after taking damage.
- Fixed one of the possible causes of immortal zombies.
Changed files in this update