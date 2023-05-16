 Skip to content

Zompiercer update for 16 May 2023

Update 14.2 alpha

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGES LOG

Improvements
  • Implemented an experimental function for the movement of the sun in orbit. Now the movement will not be calculated every frame, but only twice per second, which will achieve better clarity of the shadows and reduce the flickering of the shadows.
Corrected mistakes
  • Fixed a bug where the damage with melee weapons did not pass when the zombie was at the maximum proximity to the player.
  • Fixed a bug where zombies in a city location would go through a door after taking damage.
  • Fixed one of the possible causes of immortal zombies.


