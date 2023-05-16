- Changed the NOT modifier to only appear when you select that specific perk.
- Steam Screenshot function is now active.
- Food now stays on screen a split second longer after completing.
Cook Serve Forever update for 16 May 2023
Hotfix v027
Patchnotes via Steam Community
