Cook Serve Forever update for 16 May 2023

Hotfix v027

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the NOT modifier to only appear when you select that specific perk.
  • Steam Screenshot function is now active.
  • Food now stays on screen a split second longer after completing.

