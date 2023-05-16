Color Blind Improvements and Network Optimization

Hey all, thanks for all the support! We've been hard at work on the full release of the game but we just wanted to quickly jump back to the prologue and push some changes.

We adjusted the first puzzle (plates) so that they're less reliant on color and have optional shape identifiers you can use instead. This should help relieve some of the issues people were having with color blindness or just monitor calibration differences. We appreciate the support and understanding and going forward we plan to keep accessibility in mind as we develop the other levels.

The networking has been reworked to maintain a stronger connection and hopefully relieve the issues that select users were having with connecting through Steam's Relay Servers. If you had issues connecting in the past, we encourage you to try again and hopefully everything should work now.

As always, if there's any issues or feedback you can reach us on our Discord. To keep up to date on the full version of the game, consider Wishlisting it at https://store.steampowered.com/app/1858650/In_Sink/

Thanks again, appreciate all of the positive comments!