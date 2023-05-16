 Skip to content

Stoneshard update for 16 May 2023

Hotfix 0.8.1.1 - Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed "Push the Falling" not taking effects' max duration cap into account.
  • Fixed the bug causing some Brigand enemies to use incorrect damage values.
  • Updated some of the items' spritework.
  • Fixed "Offensive Tactic" not decreasing Fumble Chance.
  • Increased the cooldown of "Mighty Kick".

