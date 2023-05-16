- Fixed "Push the Falling" not taking effects' max duration cap into account.
- Fixed the bug causing some Brigand enemies to use incorrect damage values.
- Updated some of the items' spritework.
- Fixed "Offensive Tactic" not decreasing Fumble Chance.
- Increased the cooldown of "Mighty Kick".
Stoneshard update for 16 May 2023
Hotfix 0.8.1.1 - Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
