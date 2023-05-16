 Skip to content

Outlive update for 16 May 2023

Outlive update

Share · View all patches · Build 11247591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updating the game and game mechanics according to suggestions. Added photo evidence as well as safe player locations to slow down the pace of the game.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2338121 Depot 2338121
  • Loading history…
