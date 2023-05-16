 Skip to content

EasyMMD update for 16 May 2023

Fix issues with individual model display errors

Share · View all patches · Build 11247503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix the issue of some parts not displaying when the camera is zoomed in on individual models

Fix the issue of individual models not displaying in desktop mode

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344031 Depot 2344031
